By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK, March 18
NEW YORK, March 18 A key U.S. regulator said on
Wednesday it supports banks making prudent investments in the
U.S. municipal bond market but showed no indication it would
soften its stance on refusing to allow banks to include muni
bonds as liquid assets.
Regulators in September issued rules that banks must hold
enough easy-to-sell assets in case of a crisis. Municipal bonds,
used by U.S. localities to fund infrastructure investments and
other spending, were not included in the buffer.
Since then towns and cities have lobbied regulators to
change the rules, fearing that exclusion of muni bonds from
capital requirements would discourage banks from holding the
bonds and drive up their borrowing costs.
"The agency considers bank investments in municipal
securities a prudent activity when part of a safe and sound
investment strategy," the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency (OCC) said in a statement.
The OCC issued the statement after a Bloomberg report said
the OCC and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
were refusing to budge on the issue. The Fed has publicly said
it wants to amend the rule to include munis.
A rule change, however, would require agreement of the other
two bank regulators, the OCC and the FDIC. While the Fed is open
to a change, the OCC is most opposed to amending the rule, while
the FDIC holds a middle ground, with more of a "wait-and-see"
approach, a regulatory source said.
The OCC and the Federal Reserve declined to comment. The
FDIC did not immediately return a request for comment.
The OCC pointed out that bank ownership of muni bonds had
increased since the so-called Liquidity Coverage Ratio Rule
became final in October of last year.
Retail investors are the largest holders in the $3.7
trillion municipal bond market. In the second quarter,
households held 40 percent of all outstanding municipal bonds,
$1.5 trillion, while banks held $458 billion, or around 12
percent according to Federal Reserve data.
U.S. states and cities wrote a letter urging regulators to
allow banks to treat municipal bonds as liquid assets in
October, arguing that munis are among the safest investments and
"highly tradeable".
The letter was signed by the National Governors Association,
National Conference of State Legislators, Council of State
Governments, National Association of Counties, National League
of Cities, U.S. Conference of Mayors, International City/County
Management Association and the Government Finance Officers
Association.
(Additional reporting by Douwe Miedema; editing by Gunna
Dickson)