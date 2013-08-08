BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Aug 8 The Michigan county of Saginaw on Thursday postponed a $60.55 million pension obligation bond sale in another sign of how Detroit's bankruptcy filing is affecting access to the municipal bond market by other localities in the state.
"The deal has been postponed and no further information about the postponement is available at this time," said Larry Magnesen, Director of Corporate Communications for Fifth Third Bancorp, the lead manager for the deal, rated Aa3 by Moody's Investors service.
County's officials were not immediately available to comment.
According to preliminary indication of interest, the bonds were pricing at around 170 basis points over 10-year U.S. Treasury notes.
In a comparable sale in mid-May before Detroit filed for the U.S. largest municipal bankruptcy, another Michigan issuer, South Lyon Community School District sold $55.57 million of taxable unlimited general obligation bonds at 110 basis points over 10-year Treasuries.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates