By Tim Reid
RIVERSIDE, Calif. Aug 28 San Bernardino,
California, is eligible for bankruptcy protection, a federal
judge said on Wednesday, in a "tentative ruling" ahead of full
court arguments later in the day.
Judge Meredith Jury of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the
Central District of California, said the city of 210,000,
located 60 miles east of Los Angeles, was eligible for
bankruptcy protection "as a matter of law based on
incontrovertible facts."
The tentative ruling came despite objections by the
California Public Employees' Retirement System, or Calpers. The
$260 billion pension fund is the city's biggest creditor.
San Bernardino filed for bankruptcy protection one year ago.
If Jury affirms the ruling, it would clear the way for the
city to negotiate with its creditors and produce a final
bankruptcy plan on which the judge will ultimately have to rule.
The ruling also sets up a high-stakes battle between Calpers
and other creditors, including Wall Street bondholders and
insurers, over how they will be treated in the bankruptcy.
The preliminary ruling follows a similar judgment for the
city of Stockton, California, which was found eligible for
bankruptcy protection in April.
Judge Jury said after her preliminary ruling that she would
hear arguments from the parties, including Calpers, but it is
considered unlikely that the judge will change her mind after
having made clear her thinking.
"I don't think anyone in this courtroom seriously thought
the city was anything but insolvent," Jury said. A city must be
insolvent and have proof to have negotiated in good faith with
creditors to be eligible for Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy.
In an unusual move, Jury did not hold a full trial to
determine eligibility. Instead, because of long delays in the
case, she invited the city to apply for summary judgment to
expedite the proceedings.
San Bernardino filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection
last August, citing a $46 million deficit and arguing that it
had effectively run out of cash to meet its daily obligations.
At the time, the mayor said the city was overwhelmed by pension
debt.
Calpers argues that it should not be treated like other
creditors and must be paid in full because of California state
law. Bondholders argue that federal bankruptcy law trumps state
statutes and say Calpers should be forced to fight with other
creditors over how much they are paid under an exit plan.
The issue, which is also likely to be central in the
bankruptcy cases of Stockton and Detroit, could reach the U.S.
Supreme Court.
In an unprecedented move, San Bernardino stopped paying its
$1.2 million bimonthly employer payments to Calpers for a year
after declaring bankruptcy, the first California city to halt
payments to America's biggest public pension system.
It resumed paying Calpers last month but continues to renege
on payments to other creditors, including holders of $50 million
in pension obligation bonds.
The judge said the one creditor who wanted her to dismiss
the bankruptcy was Calpers. But she said: "If Calpers gets all
the money they want, under what they say is their statutory
right, who isn't going to get paid? All the employees? How is
that going to help Calpers?"
The case is In re San Bernardino, 12-bk-28006, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Central District of California (Riverside).