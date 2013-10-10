CHICAGO Oct 10 A U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission official warned municipal bond underwriters on
Thursday that they must make sure their issuer clients keep up
with their disclosure obligations.
Throughout 2013, the commission has cracked down on cities,
states, schools and other issuers in the $3.7 trillion municipal
market to ensure they provide bond buyers with accurate and
timely information. Its landmark fraud charges against
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, were based in part on the city's
failure to make required annual disclosures.
But Peter Chan, assistant regional director in the SEC's
enforcement division, said the regulators also hold underwriters
who price the bonds responsible.
"Don't get cute," Chan said at the Bond Dealers of America
National Fixed Income Conference, adding that the absence of due
diligence files will only make the SEC "more curious."
Underwriters should have procedures and documentation in
place to prove due diligence in terms of researching that an
issuer is compliant on disclosing its financial reports and
other material information, he said.
The federal government has greater authority over banks,
financial institutions and broker-dealers than over state and
local governments, and some of the recent rash of municipal bond
charges have involved underwriters.
In July, the SEC hit an Indiana school district and its bond
underwriter with charges after official documents for a 2007
bond sale falsely claimed the district had complied with
disclosure obligations. A few months earlier it accused the
underwriters of a Victorville, California, airport deal of
misleading investors about the value of property used to secure
the bonds.
Chan, who works on enforcement cases in the Midwest, said
public corruption is also an area of concern for the regulator,
noting that the SEC brought civil charges last year against
former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and others over an alleged
gift exchange meant to influence city pension fund investments.
Kilpatrick, who was convicted on federal criminal corruption
charges in March, was sentenced on Thursday to 28 years in
prison.
Chan said underwriters should not "cross the line" in their
attempts to get business from public debt issuers, warning that
the SEC has "no problem" getting cooperation from the U.S.
Attorney and other law enforcement authorities.
"Don't even get close to the line," he said, adding that if
they observe one of their competitors relying on gifts,
charitable contributions or other enticements to get business,
they should contact the SEC.