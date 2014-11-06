BRIEF-HCA Holdings CEO Milton Johnson's FY 2016 compensation $21.3 mln vs $17.8 mln in FY 2015
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
WASHINGTON Nov 6 U.S. securities regulators have charged the Detroit suburb of Allen Park, Michigan, and two of the city's former leaders with fraud over a municipal bond offering intended to finance a movie studio project.
On Thursday the Securities and Exchange Commission said the city and officials, former Mayor Gary Burtka and ex-City Administrator Eric Waidelich, settled without admitting or denying the charges.
The SEC said that offering documents for 2009 and 2010 issuance of $31 million in general obligation bonds contained false and misleading statements both about the plans to create a movie studio and about the city's deteriorating financial conditions. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
* Klondex mines says working to finalize accounting adjustments from initial transition from international financial reporting standards to u.s. Gaap Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas denied on Friday that it would pull advertising from Google platforms, contradicting comments attributed to the head of its British business after Britain raised concerns over government advertising on the U.S. company's YouTube website.