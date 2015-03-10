March 10 Issuers of municipal bonds should be
required to adhere to certain accounting standards to enhance
transparency in the $3.7 trillion U.S. muni market, U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commissioner Dan Gallagher said on
Tuesday.
In a speech at a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
conference in New York, the Republican commissioner said that
just over two-thirds of the nation's 30,000 biggest state and
local government bond issuers incorporate practices recommended
by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB). He added
that the 20,000 remaining smaller issuers probably have a lower
rate of compliance.
"We need a legislative fix to mandate the use of GASB
standards for municipal issuers, whether it is a grant of
authority to the commission to recognize GASB standards as they
do the (Financial Accounting Standards Board's), or as a
condition placed on the bonds' (tax) exempt status," Gallagher
said.
Past attempts in the U.S. Congress to beef up transparency
through accounting practices, particularly with regard to
growing public pension costs, have fizzled under opposition from
labor unions and others.
While new GASB standards for pension liabilities "are a step
in the right direction," Gallagher said, they are not the
complete answer.
"By permitting partial use of the rate of return on assets
for funded liabilities, the new GASB standards allow for some
political gamesmanship, such as legislation asserting that
lawmakers in the future will make back-loaded, catch-up
contributions to fully fund the liability," Gallagher said.
Disclosure of annual required contributions (ARC) by the
governments, which was eliminated by GASB, should be
resurrected, he added.
"Bringing back the ARC can help hold accountable governments
whose contributions are insufficient to make good on their
pension promises," he said.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)