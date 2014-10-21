WASHINGTON Oct 21 The director of the office of
municipal securities at the Securities and Exchange Commission,
John Cross, will leave his post in November to return to the
U.S. Treasury Office of Tax Policy, the agency said on Tuesday.
Cross was named head of the newly formed office barely two
years ago after becoming a leading figure in the $3.7 trillion
municipal bond market through his role as associate tax
legislative counsel in the Treasury's tax policy arm.
"As the Office of Municipal Securities' first director, John
provided valuable leadership and expertise in the oversight of
the municipal securities market that is so vital to financing
our public infrastructure," said SEC Chair Mary Jo White, in a
statement.
