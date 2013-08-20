By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 20 Weeks before lawmakers unveil
a proposed overhaul of the U.S. tax code, investors and firms
tied to the municipal bond market are trying to head off their
worst fear - caps or cuts to the tax exemption for interest on
debt sold by cities, states and other government bodies.
Traders, issuers and investors say they may have to fight a
two-front battle as the exemption could also be targeted during
congressional negotiations expected next month on the federal
debt ceiling.
The chief concern is that reform legislation would cut the
value of tax breaks for high earners to 28 percent from the
current 35 percent. That could drive down the appeal of
municipal bonds, which are often sold to wealthy investors
willing to accept lower interest rates because of the exemption.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services released a report on
Monday that said capping the exemption or eliminating it
altogether in tax reform "would cause a significant disruption
to the market and increase the cost of borrowing for municipal
entities." Higher costs could have negative credit implications,
it added.
Currently, the torch-bearers for tax reform - House of
Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp, a
Republican, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus, a
Democrat - are meeting with constituencies during a
Congressional break. They are expected to unveil a proposed
rewrite of the tax code after the August recess.
While issuers have worried the tax break will be wiped out
completely, no lawmaker is openly discussing that option.
In making its case, S&P pointed to Baltimore, a city that
recently closed a $30 million budget gap. In fiscal 2012, the
city would have paid more than that shortfall, $35 million, in
additional interest if its outstanding debt was not tax-exempt,
S&P said.
'CLEAN SLATE' APPROACH
Earlier in the summer, Baucus and Senator Orrin Hatch, the
highest ranking Republican on the finance committee, solicited
ideas from other senators in a "clean slate" approach to reform.
Dealers, investors, traders and issuers flooded Capitol Hill
with letters and meetings to make the case for the exemption.
It is difficult to gauge whether the push paid off, as most
Congressional suggestions were not released. In one of a few
letters publicly circulated, Senator Bernie Sanders, an
independent from Vermont, wrote that keeping the exemption would
help the country's "energy economy" and job growth. Municipal
bonds primarily finance infrastructure, including utilities.
The exemption fits the criteria Baucus and Hatch have for
reform because it is logical, helps create jobs and provides a
general benefit to the country, said Mike Nicholas at Bond
Dealers of America, adding that Democrats and Republicans in
both chambers support the exemption.
In July, 183 House members sent a letter to their chamber's
leadership saying a cap "would severely curtail state and local
governments' ability to invest in themselves" and would "shift
costs to local residents through tax or rate increases."
TAKING A SHORTER AND LONGER VIEW
The cap, though, could come up in other Washington dealings,
namely negotiations to avoid a federal shutdown on Oct. 1.
As the country reaches its debt limit it will have to
scrounge for billions of dollars, said Bill Daly, director of
governmental affairs for the National Association of Bond
Lawyers. Lawmakers will not have the time to take the same
detailed, careful survey of options and look at "things even
bond lawyers would consider down in the weeds," he said.
"You get a more broad-brushed approach, which is why I
would think the 28 percent cap is very much in play. And that's
what I think ought to be the more immediate concern than tax
reform," he said.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates the U.S.
government lost $30 billion due to the exemption in fiscal 2011.
Obama has repeatedly included the cap in his budget proposals
saying the cost of the exemption to the U.S. government
outweighs benefits reaped by local governments.
In the autumn of 2012, Obama and Congress discussed limiting
the exemption or ending it to raise revenues as the country
faced a "fiscal cliff" of tax increases and spending cuts.
"Look, we're really right back in the same situation, just
change the number on the fiscal year," said Dustin McDonald,
director of federal liaison for the Government Finance Officers
Association, adding the organization will "make the rounds and
advocate for preservation of the exemption."
Then there is the prospect that tax reform could stretch out
for years. Legislation could take until 2017 to work through
Congress, creating openings for the cap to bubble back up,
Nicholas said.
"That's why we're vigilant with multiple meetings every
week," he said about conducting "Muni Bond 101" sessions with
legislators and staffers. "We're not sitting back thinking this
isn't going to happen until 2017. We're defending it every day."