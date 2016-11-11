* Tax rate reductions make muni bond tax-exemption less
attractive unless yields rise
* Medicaid funding plan could squeeze state budgets
* Unraveling trade deals may hurt Southeastern states
* Negatives could be offset by big infrastructure boost,
repatriating corporate profits
By Hilary Russ and Robin Respaut
Nov 11 U.S. municipal bonds could lose favor
with investors under President-elect Donald Trump's proposals to
cut personal income tax rates, thereby reducing the benefit of
the bonds' tax exemption, analysts said.
Muni bonds have long been attractive to wealthy Americans
who fall into higher tax brackets because income earned on the
bonds is exempt from federal income taxes.
"Tax reform is a key risk for munis - and one not reflected
in current pricing," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note
after Trump was elected president and Republicans took control
of Congress in Tuesday's election.
Muni bonds "could become less attractive from a portfolio
perspective given lower tax value and the potential for yields
to move higher to compensate for this loss," the note said.
Trump has proposed reducing the top marginal tax rate to 33
percent from the current 39.6 percent.
Under that lower rate, muni bond yields would have to be
higher to make their tax exemption as attractive as it is today
- by 20 basis points on 10-year debt and 29 basis points on
30-year paper, all else being equal, according to Citi analyst
Jack Muller.
That, in turn, would increase the cost of borrowing for the
states and cities that issue muni bonds to finance everything
from school construction to sewer systems.
Trump's presidency, coupled with Republican control of
Congress, could smooth the implementation of an agenda that will
have broad ramifications on investor behavior and the public
sector.
Many of Trump's proposals are unclear but are expected to
solidify in the coming months as he assembles his Cabinet and
prepares to take office in January.
In addition to repealing the Affordable Care Act, Trump has
called for using federal block grants - instead of the current
cost-sharing system with states - to send money to the states
for Medicaid, the nation's healthcare program for the poor.
Under that idea, federal funding could drop between 4 and 23
percent over 10 years, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday, citing a
Congressional Budget Office review of previous Medicaid block
grant proposals.
"Reduced federal Medicaid aid could lead states to tighten
overall spending and reduce transfers to local governments," the
credit rating agency said.
However, states could also benefit from the autonomy and
flexibility of the block grant structure, Fitch said.
Other pressures could come from Trump's proposals to
withdraw from and renegotiate trade agreements with foreign
countries.
"Trump's trade policy proposals would have significant
adverse implications for U.S. investment and growth and push up
prices, particularly in the event of foreign counter measures or
'currency wars,'" Fitch said.
In turn, that could disrupt American manufacturers' supply
chains, which would be challenging for businesses especially in
Southeastern states that have recently had job growth in
automotive and aerospace industries, Fitch said.
INFRASTRUCTURE, CORPORATE PROFITS COULD HELP
Trump's proposal to boost infrastructure spending, which he
reiterated during his acceptance speech early Wednesday morning,
could offset negative implications from other proposals.
His plan calls for $1 trillion of infrastructure investment
over 10 years through public-private partnerships and private
investments, to be incentivized by $137 billion of tax credits.
The need for spending is certainly acute. The American
Society of Civil Engineers estimates the country requires $1.4
trillion of infrastructure spending by 2025.
Issuance of municipal transportation bonds could grow
dramatically if Trump's administration directed federal money
through state and local grants or loans, according to Citi. But
if the federal government bears the full cost, municipalities
would not need to issue debt for the projects.
Institutional investors are also increasingly interested in
infrastructure as confidence in the equity markets wanes and
investors seek stable, cash-generating investments in the
current low interest-rate environment.
Offsetting a possible drop in revenue from infrastructure
tax credits is another Trump proposal to let companies
repatriate foreign profits at a one-time reduced tax rate of 10
percent, down from the current 35 percent corporate tax rate.
All that money flowing back into the United States "could be
a huge tax windfall for states, which would realize one-time tax
revenues from any money entering that state, a significant boon
for California, New Jersey, New York and Illinois," Eaton Vance
portfolio managers said in a note.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York and Robin Respaut in San
Francisco; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago;
Editing by Daniel Bases and Matthew Lewis)