UPDATE 1-Ignoring Scottish referendum mandate would "shatter" UK structure - Sturgeon
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
CHICAGO Nov 26 U.S. municipal bond sales totaled $27.8 billion in November, pushing 11-month volume to $278.3 billion, just 3.3 percent less than the same period in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data on Wednesday.
November sales of debt by states, cities, schools, hospitals and other issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market was down 20.4 percent from October, but 21.8 percent higher than in November 2013.
Refundings of outstanding bonds so far in 2014 totaled $155.9 billion, outpacing the sale of $122.4 billion of new debt. While the amount of refunded debt was running 1.7 percent over the same period in 2013, new money issuance was down 9 percent, Thomson Reuters reported.
Demand for munis has remained strong with U.S. muni funds reporting net outflows in only six weeks so far this year, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
ABERDEEN, Scotland, March 18 Nicola Sturgeon will press on with plans to hold a new Scottish independence referendum and said on Saturday that a continued refusal by Britain's prime minister to discuss the matter would "shatter beyond repair" the United Kingdom's constitutional structure.
LONDON, March 17 Lawyers representing tens of thousands of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) shareholders have held tentative talks to settle a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) damages claim over the lender's 2008 rights issue that was launched shortly before a state bailout, two sources said.