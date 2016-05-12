May 12 Long-term U.S. municipal bond yields fell to a record low on Thursday, with the 30-year yield falling 1 basis point to 2.44 percent, according to Municipal Market Data.

The previous record low, set in November 2012, was 2.47 percent for the 30-year. Long-term munis broke that record on Wednesday and again on Thursday. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese)