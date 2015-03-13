NEW YORK, March 13 The U.S. Treasury's closure of a facility used by municipal governments in debt refinancing transaction is likely to slow refunding operations that have contributed the bulk of new municipal bonds issuance so far this year.

The Treasury confirmed it is suspending the issuance of State and Local Government Series (SLGS) securities, know as "slugs," as of noon on Friday. The suspension is because the U.S. government's temporary debt limit extension expires on March 15 and the slugs count as government debt.

"Suspension of slugs sales could disrupt advance refunding activity as the only main alternative is acquiring open-market Treasuries through a competitive bidding process," Oppenheimer said in a research note this week.

Municipal governments purchase slugs in advanced refinancing deals when the bonds they are refinancing are not callable until some time in the future. The municipality puts the slugs in an escrow account and the cash flow is used to repay the debt.

Municipalities prefer to use slugs for refinancing rather than Treasuries purchased in the open market because the Treasury tailors coupons and terms of slugs to match the refinanced debt.

Municipal refunding deals totaled $39.8 billion in the first two months of the year, over two thirds of total muni bond issuance, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

"Suspending slug purchases will slow that, limiting debt service savings opportunities for state and local budgets," Moody's Investors Service wrote in a report. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)