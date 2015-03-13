NEW YORK, March 13 The U.S. Treasury's closure
of a facility used by municipal governments in debt refinancing
transaction is likely to slow refunding operations that have
contributed the bulk of new municipal bonds issuance so far this
year.
The Treasury confirmed it is suspending the issuance of
State and Local Government Series (SLGS) securities, know as
"slugs," as of noon on Friday. The suspension is because the
U.S. government's temporary debt limit extension expires on
March 15 and the slugs count as government debt.
"Suspension of slugs sales could disrupt advance refunding
activity as the only main alternative is acquiring open-market
Treasuries through a competitive bidding process," Oppenheimer
said in a research note this week.
Municipal governments purchase slugs in advanced refinancing
deals when the bonds they are refinancing are not callable until
some time in the future. The municipality puts the slugs in an
escrow account and the cash flow is used to repay the debt.
Municipalities prefer to use slugs for refinancing rather
than Treasuries purchased in the open market because the
Treasury tailors coupons and terms of slugs to match the
refinanced debt.
Municipal refunding deals totaled $39.8 billion in the first
two months of the year, over two thirds of total muni bond
issuance, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
"Suspending slug purchases will slow that, limiting debt
service savings opportunities for state and local budgets,"
Moody's Investors Service wrote in a report.
