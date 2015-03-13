(Adds Treasury secretary letter)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, March 13 The U.S. Treasury confirmed
on Friday that it had indefinitely shuttered a key facility used
to refinance debt in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market in
a move set to slow a surge of new bond issuance that has
inundated the market this year.
The suspension of the issuance of State and Local Government
Series (SLGS) securities, known as the "slugs window", as of
noon on Friday was ordered by the Treasury as a temporary
extension to the U.S. government's borrowing limit expires on
Sunday with little sign Congress will act to extend it promptly.
"Protecting the full faith and credit of the United States
is the responsibility of Congress," Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew
said in a letter to the legislature on Friday, informing it of
the suspension and other extraordinary measures.
Issuing Treasury slugs counts against the debt limit.
Closure of a facility used by municipal governments in debt
refinancing transactions is likely to slow refunding operations
that have contributed the bulk of new municipal bonds issuance
so far this year, analysts say.
"Suspension of slugs sales could disrupt advance refunding
activity as the only main alternative is acquiring open-market
Treasuries through a competitive bidding process," Oppenheimer
said in a research note this week.
Municipal governments purchase slugs in advanced refinancing
deals when the bonds they are refinancing are not immediately
callable. The municipality puts the slugs in an escrow account
and the cash flow is used to repay the debt.
Municipalities prefer to use slugs for advanced refinancing
deals rather than Treasuries purchased in the open market
because the Treasury tailors coupons and terms of slugs to match
the refinanced debt.
Municipal bond issuance has been surprisingly strong so far
this year. Refinancing deals have made up the bulk of the deals.
New issuance totaled $58.8 billion in the first two months of
the year, nearly double the same period last year.
Of that total, refunding deals amounted to $39.8 billion, or
over two thirds of the total muni bond issuance, according to
data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
"Suspending slug purchases will slow that, limiting debt
service savings opportunities for state and local budgets,"
Moody's Investors Service wrote in a report.
