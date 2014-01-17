Jan 17 Four stagehands suffered minor injuries early on Friday when part of the stage collapsed after a concert by country music singer Luke Bryan on The Ohio State University campus, local police said.

A forklift struck the back of the stage at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, while crews were dismantling the set, causing part of the structure to fall, said Richard Morman, deputy chief of police at the school's department of safety.

Three center employees and a member of Bryan's tour were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries after the incident at 12:04 a.m. ET (0504 GMT), Morman said.

The incident forced Bryan, the reigning Academy of Country Music entertainer of the year, to postpone a Friday concert in Lexington, Kentucky. The concert was rescheduled for Feb. 21.

The Columbus show was the first of 18 stops on the singer's "That's My Kind of Night Tour." (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by David Bailey and Gunna Dickson)