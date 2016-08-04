WASHINGTON Aug 4 The Justice Department said on Thursday that it will not alter agreements that it reached with ASCAP and BMI, music licensing giants, in 1941 that established how music is licensed.

The department also said that the consent decrees require the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) and Broadcast Music Inc (BMI) to offer "full-work" licenses that convey to radio and television stations, bars, restaurants, digital music services, and other music users the right to publicly perform, without risk of copyright infringement, all works in ASCAP's and BMI's catalogues.

ASCAP had opposed "full work" licenses.

ASCAP represents artists like Beyonce, Billy Joel, Katy Perry and Hans Zimmer while BMI is home to Willie Nelson, Carlos Santana, Rihanna and others.

The department had agreed in 2014 to reconsider the consent decrees, which were originally reached in 1941, to take into account changes that have come with the rise of music streaming services like Pandora Media Inc.

ASCAP and BMI, which license about 90 percent of music heard on online services, in movies, TV shows and bars, had hoped to modify the consent decrees to replace "rate courts," which are based in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, with arbitration.

A rate court handles disputes when ASCAP or BMI cannot reach an agreement on price with a client. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)