LOS ANGELES Nov 1 Mitch Lucker, the lead singer of extreme heavy metal band Suicide Silence, died on Thursday of injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident in Huntington Beach, California, police said.

The band from Southern California was given the Golden Gods award for best new talent by Revolver magazine in 2009.

Lucker, 28, was on a new Harley Davidson motorcycle driving in the Orange County city of Huntington Beach on Halloween night when he lost control and crashed into a light pole, according to a statement from the local police department.

He was taken to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center where he later died, police said. Investigators said they were looking into the cause of the collision and whether alcohol was a factor.

"There's no easy way to say this," the band said in a post on Facebook. "Mitch passed away earlier this morning from injuries sustained during a motorcycle accident."

Suicide Silence in 2007 came out with the album "The Cleansing" and followed that up with the 2009 "No Time to Bleed" and last year's "The Black Crown," which made its way to No. 9 on the Billboard hard rock chart.

The band, whose musical style is referred to as "deathcore," is originally from Riverside, California, a working-class community 50 miles (80 km) east of Los Angeles. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Will Dunham)