NASHVILLE, Tenn. Feb 26 Country singer Loretta Lynn suffered minor burns on her hands putting out a small fire at her ranch near Nashville, but the incident will not keep the coal miner's daughter from performing in Texas on Friday, a representative said.

Lynn, 81, snuffed a small fire on Tuesday in the sun room of her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, which is about an hour's drive west of Nashville, Will Rourk, manager at the Loretta Lynn Ranch, told the Tennessean newspaper.

"She was fine," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said on Wednesday, adding that a small candle had accidentally turned over and a cushion of a chair caught fire.

Rourk told The Tennessean Lynn was watching television when she heard a crackling sound and smelled smoke in another room. She suffered minor burns when she put the fire out, he said.

Lynn tweeted on Wednesday that all was well at the ranch.

"Thanks to my sweet fans for worrying about me. The fire was small and no one was hurt. Love you," Lynn said.

Lynn is scheduled to perform Friday in Greenville, Texas. Everything is still on schedule, according to her management. (Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by David Bailey and Mohammad Zargham)