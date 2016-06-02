Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW YORK, June 2 Singer Madonna prevailed on Thursday in a copyright lawsuit over her song "Vogue" which included allegations that a producer copied a 0.23 second segment of horns from an earlier song.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a general audience would not recognize the brief snippet in "Vogue" as originating from the song "Love Break." (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)