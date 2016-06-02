NEW YORK, June 2 Singer Madonna prevailed on Thursday in a copyright lawsuit over her song "Vogue" which included allegations that a producer copied a 0.23 second segment of horns from an earlier song.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a general audience would not recognize the brief snippet in "Vogue" as originating from the song "Love Break." (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)