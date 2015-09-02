By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $11 billion out of stock funds in the week ended
Aug. 26, data from the Investment Company Institute (ICI) showed
on Wednesday, as concerns over slowing growth in China sent
stock markets tumbling.
The outflows from stock funds were the most since early
October 2012, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund
trade organization. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted
$9.8 billion in outflows, while funds that mainly hold foreign
stocks recorded $1.2 billion in withdrawals.
The outflows from funds that specialize in U.S. stocks were
the biggest in six weeks and continued a streak of outflows that
began in late February, while the withdrawals from
international-focused stock funds were the first of the year and
the biggest since last December.
Investors pulled $12.1 billion from bond funds for the fifth
straight week of outflows and the biggest withdrawals since
early October 2014.
Alan Lancz, president of investment advisory firm Alan B.
Lancz & Associates Inc in Toledo, Ohio, attributed the outflows
from bond funds to investors' desire to raise cash and concerns
of a possible Federal Reserve rate hike this year or in early
2016.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $4.3 billion in outflows, their biggest since
mid-November 2011.
"China has a big influence on global growth and the
turnaround since the financial crisis. With the lessening of
that engine of growth and with the U.S. still fairly anemic by
historical standards, it definitely concerns investors," Lancz
said.
The benchmark S&P 500 sank 6.7 percent over the
weekly period. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 of top
regional shares tumbled 8.3 percent over the period.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
8/26/2015 8/19 8/12 8/5 7/29
Total equity -10,989 -543 1,626 -3,672 -1,423
Domestic -9,789 -5,199 -2,274 -7,250 -5,220
World -1,200 4,656 3,900 3,578 3,798
Hybrid* -4,270 -360 -394 -541 -779
Total bond -12,072 -2,284 -2,659 -4,410 -4,798
Taxable -11,357 -2,334 -2,649 -4,305 -4,706
Municipal -715 50 -10 -105 -91
Total -27,331 -3,187 -1,426 -8,624 -6,999
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Jeffrey Benkoe)