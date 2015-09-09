By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Sept 9 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed $2 billion to stock funds in the week ended Sept. 2 on reduced concerns over China, while bond funds posted outflows on fears over the timing of the first Federal Reserve rate hike, data from the Investment Company Institute (ICI) showed on Wednesday. The inflows into stock funds came after investors pulled $11 billion from the funds over the prior week, which marked the biggest weekly outflows in nearly three years. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $1.8 billion, marking their first inflows since late February, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The inflows came after $9.8 billion in outflows over the prior week. Funds that mainly hold international shares attracted a meager $191 million after posting $1.2 billion in withdrawals the prior week, which marked the funds' first outflows of the year and their biggest since late December. The inflows into stock funds came as MSCI's all-country world stock index rose slightly over the weekly period after plunging 6.3 percent over the prior week on worries over slowing growth in China. "We're in a pretty strong place in the U.S. economy," said Wayne Lin, portfolio manager at QS Investors in New York. "Even if China slowed down, we're growing at such a robust pace that odds are it wouldn't derail U.S. growth." Investors pulled $6.3 billion out of bond funds, marking their sixth straight week of withdrawals after posting $12.2 billion in outflows the prior week, which were the biggest since early October 2014. Lin said concerns about an upcoming Fed rate increase likely spurred the outflows. The Fed's next policy meeting is on Sept. 16-17. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $857 million in outflows to mark their sixth straight week of withdrawals. The latest outflows were down from the prior week's $4.2 billion in withdrawals, which were the biggest since November 2011. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 9/2/2015 8/26 8/19 8/12 8/5 Total equity 1,970 -10,985 -543 1,626 -3,672 Domestic 1,779 -9,791 -5,200 -2,275 -7,251 World 191 -1,195 4,656 3,900 3,579 Hybrid* -857 -4,231 -167 -363 -489 Total bond -6,320 -12,207 -2,288 -2,672 -4,416 Taxable -5,810 -11,473 -2,339 -2,661 -4,309 Municipal -510 -734 50 -12 -107 Total -5,207 -27,424 -2,998 -1,410 -8,576 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Tom Brown)