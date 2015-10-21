By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 21 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds committed $2.4 billion to bond funds in the week ended
Oct. 14, marking the first inflows into the funds since the week
ended July 22 on expectations that the Federal Reserve could
likely delay raising rates until next year.
Most of the inflows went toward taxable bond funds, while
funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds attracted $617 million
to mark their second straight week of inflows, the data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
Stock funds posted $1.5 billion in outflows to reverse the
prior week's modest $326 million in inflows, according to the
data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted their third
straight week of outflows, at $1.4 billion, while funds that
specialize in foreign shares posted their first outflows in five
weeks, at just $28 million.
The minutes to the Federal Reserve's September meeting may
have stoked investor doubts that the U.S. central bank would not
hike rates this year given the global economic backdrop, said
Alan Lancz, president of investment advisory firm Alan B. Lancz
& Associates Inc in Toledo, Ohio.
That sentiment likely contributed to the demand for bond
funds, Lancz said. A rate hike is expected to hurt bond prices.
According to the minutes released Oct. 8, the Fed thought
the economy was close to warranting an interest rate hike in
September but decided it was better to wait for evidence that a
global economic slowdown was not knocking the United States off
course.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, attracted a small $34 million in new cash to mark
their first inflows since the week ended July 22.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
10/14/2015 10/7 9/30 9/23 9/16
Total equity -1,473 326 -6,290 2,297 -1,284
Domestic -1,445 -1,312 -7,181 67 -3,255
World -28 1,638 891 2,230 1,972
Hybrid 34 -285 -1,907 -184 -791
Total bond 2,439 -5,771 -8,379 -1,783 -4,523
Taxable 1,822 -6,329 -7,792 -2,400 -3,934
Municipal 617 558 -587 617 -589
Total 1,000 -5,730 -16,576 330 -6,597
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Lisa
Shumaker)