By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 16 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $1.2 billion out of funds that specialize in
international shares in the week ended Dec. 9 after a
smaller-than-expected stimulus move from the European Central
Bank hurt European shares.
The outflows from foreign-focused stock funds were the
biggest since the week ended Dec. 22, 2014, according to data
released Wednesday from the Investment Company Institute, a U.S.
mutual fund trade organization.
The outflows also marked the fourth straight week of
withdrawals from the funds. While funds that specialize in U.S.
shares posted bigger outflows, at $5.2 billion, those were down
from the prior week's $8 billion in withdrawals.
Overall, stock funds posted $6.4 billion in withdrawals,
down from the prior week but marking their seventh straight week
of outflows.
Investors also shunned bond funds, pulling $6.5 billion to
mark the biggest weekly withdrawals in nearly two and a half
months and the fifth straight week of outflows.
All of the outflows were from taxable bond funds, while
funds that hold tax-free municipal debt attracted $825 million
to mark their 10th straight week of inflows.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $2.3 billion in outflows to mark their
biggest withdrawals since late August and their eighth straight
week of outflows.
The outflows from foreign-focused shares funds came after
the ECB cut its deposit rate by the minimum 0.1 percentage point
on Dec. 3, disappointing traders who had expected a cut to
negative 0.3 percent.
The ECB extended its asset purchase program but did not
increase the amount of government bonds it buys each month. The
move led top European shares to their biggest fall in four
months.
"2015 has seen a steady message of support from the ECB, so
this latest move disappointed investors and they may have
decided to take some profits," said Alan Gayle, director of
asset allocation at Atlanta-based RidgeWorth Investments, on the
outflows from foreign-focused share funds.
He also said increasing concerns about low liquidity among
high yield bonds and rising yields on those bonds may have led
investors to exit the funds, leading to greater outflows from
bond funds overall.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
12/9/2015 12/2 11/24 11/18 11/11
Total equity -6,429 -8,867 -3,896 -4,976 -1,249
Domestic -5,213 -7,977 -3,526 -4,539 -2,357
World -1,216 -890 -370 -438 1,108
Hybrid -2,273 -1,251 -1,758 -990 -477
Total bond -6,450 -1,024 -2,768 -2,956 -686
Taxable -7,275 -1,947 -3,394 -3,605 -1,000
Municipal 825 923 626 649 314
Total -15,151 -11,142 -8,422 -8,922 -2,412
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)