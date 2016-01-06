By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 6 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds poured $2.2 billion into funds that hold tax-free
municipal bonds in the eight-day period ended Dec. 30, the most
in over 6 years, with the strong performance of municipal bonds
likely driving inflows.
The inflows, according to data from the Investment Company
Institute (ICI), were the biggest since the week ended Oct. 7,
2009. They also marked the funds' 13th straight week of inflows.
ICI is a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
Taxable bond funds lost demand and posted $6.8 billion in
outflows. That led to $4.6 billion in outflows from bond funds
overall to mark their eighth straight week of outflows.
Investors also pulled $3.1 billion out of funds that
specialize in foreign shares to mark their seventh straight week
of outflows.
Outflows from foreign-focused stock funds over the
three-week period of Dec. 10-30 amounted to $9.3 billion to mark
the biggest outflows over any three weeks since a period that
ended in early August 2011, the ICI data showed.
U.S.-focused share funds posted an outflow of $2.9 billion
to mark their 14th straight week of withdrawals. Overall, stock
funds posted over $6 billion in outflows to mark their 10th
straight week of outflows.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $1.8 billion in outflows to mark their 11th
straight week of withdrawals.
Investors likely assessed their fund exposures at the end of
the year and poured cash into muni bond funds on the strong
performance of muni bonds last year compared to Treasuries, said
Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities
in New York.
The Barclays Municipal Bond Index gained 3.3 percent in
2015, while the Barclays U.S. Treasury Index gained just 0.8
percent.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
12/30/2015 12/22 12/16 12/9 12/2
Total equity -6,040 -3,916 -11,213 -6,319 -8,849
Domestic -2,925 -1,378 -7,582 -5,265 -7,966
World -3,115 -2,538 -3,631 -1,054 -883
Hybrid -1,753 -1,606 -5,602 -2,289 -1,224
Total bond -4,604 -4,559 -11,997 -6,489 -1,029
Taxable -6,847 -5,821 -12,644 -7,307 -1,952
Municipal 2,243 1,262 647 818 923
Total -12,397 -10,081 -28,812 -15,097 -11,102
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)