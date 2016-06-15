NEW YORK, June 15 Investors favored taxable bond funds far more than their equity counterparts in the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. Taxable bond funds attracted an estimated $5.12 billion in the week ended June 8, while domestic equity funds posted cash withdrawals of $1.06 billion for the period. "With falling bond yields, investors have favored investment-grade focused funds that offer relatively strong income streams, with modest credit risk," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Within equities, a rotation away from small- and mid-cap mutual funds indicates investors are less willing to take on as much risk." Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, had estimated inflows of $214 million for the week, compared with estimated outflows of $612 million in the previous week, according to ICI. Commodity funds, which are exchange-traded funds that invest primarily in commodities, currencies, and futures, had estimated inflows of $415 million for the week, compared to estimated outflows of $23 million in the previous week, ICI added. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 6/8/16 6/1/16 5/25/16 5/18/16 5/11/16 Equity 1,009 -581 -3,106 -3,194 -7,429 Domestic -1,064 -841 -937 -2,680 -4,166 World 2,074 261 -2,170 -515 -3,263 Hybrid 214 -612 299 -305 -321 Bond 6,699 2,251 4,055 7,194 3,675 Taxable 5,123 1,116 2,447 4,799 1,510 Municipa 1,576 1,135 1,608 2,395 2,165 l Commodity 415 -23 649 595 1,058 Total 8,338 1,036 1,897 4,290 -3,017 (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)