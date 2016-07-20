By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, July 20 Investors stockpiled riskier
assets during the latest week, delivering U.S.-based funds the
most cash in more than a year, data from fund trade group
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
Mutual and exchange-traded funds in the United States took
in $19.6 billion during the week ended on July 13, the most
since they gathered $21.1 billion in June 2015.
ETFs took in most of the money, offsetting $3.1 billion
pulled from mutual funds, ICI said. Investors have been moving
money from U.S. stockpickers to buy bond funds and ETFs for the
better part of this year.
The strong inflows, powered by $11.5 billion into bond funds
and $8.7 billion into domestic equity funds, showed investors
moving to take advantage of a strong rally as U.S. stock market
indexes chart record highs.
ETF strategist Sebastian Mercado of Deutsche Bank Securities
Inc said investors' first reaction to Britain's June
23 vote to exit the European Union was to dump risky assets.
"It was very short, actually," Mercado noted, "and then
people started to move quickly to a significant risk-on trade."
That reversal has stimulated more buying in U.S. and
emerging-market stocks as well as corporate debt while slowing
buying of gold and government bonds. High-yield bond mutual
funds attracted $2.5 billion, their largest haul since the week
through March 2.
The $29.3 billion that funds took in over the last two weeks
more than makes up for the $10.6 billion pulled immediately
after Brexit, according to ICI.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks, excluding ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):
7/13 7/6 6/29 6/22 6/15/2016
Total equity -8,085 -2,887 -5,186 -4,078 -5,849
-Domestic -7,316 -4,323 -1,994 -4,104 -4,278
-World -769 1,435 -3,192 26 -1,572
Hybrid -1,104 -263 -2,582 -615 -858
Total bond 6,113 1,282 -2,494 3,255 1,481
-Taxable 4,341 176 -3,670 1,386 -99
-Municipal 1,771 1,106 1,176 1,869 1,580
Total -3,076 -1,869 -10,262 -1,438 -5,226
The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including
ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):
7/13 7/6 6/29 6/22 6/15/2016
Equity 9,407 524 -10,026 -3,203 -789
-Domestic 8,740 1,149 -8,034 -4,378 114
-World 667 -625 -1,992 1,175 -903
Hybrid -1,076 -279 -2,485 -546 -742
Bond 11,488 7,361 -161 4,425 526
-Taxable 9,572 6,003 -1,416 2,342 -1,155
-Municipal 1,916 1,358 1,255 2,083 1,680
Commodity -268 2,158 2,098 689 933
Total 19,552 9,764 -10,574 1,365 -73
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)