By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Aug 3 Withdrawals from U.S.-based international stock mutual funds in the latest week hit the highest level since the Brexit vote, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday showed, as investors worried about European and Japanese growth. U.S.-based world stock mutual fund outflows grew to $2.9 billion in the week ended July 27, ICI said, the largest since the seven-day period that included Britain's June 23 referendum on leaving the European Union. "Weaker economic prospects in Europe and Japan remain a concern," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & mutual-fund research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Global equity prices slipped for a third straight day on Wednesday, pressured by surging Japanese government bond yields and a strengthening yen. Dropping oil prices and concerns about the strength of European banks have also weighed on markets in recent weeks. Investors continued to pull money out of developed-market exchange-traded funds in the latest week. The Deutsche X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF posted $476 million in outflows and the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF recorded $386 million in outflows, according to data service FactSet Research Systems Inc. The data reinforce U.S. investors' rotation this year from stocks to bonds. Investors pulled $65 billion from U.S.-based stock mutual funds and ETFs in the first half of 2016, and poured $104 billion into bond funds, ICI data shows. Including ETFs, U.S.-based bond funds took in $6.1 billion in the latest week, the fund trade group said, roughly offsetting the amount that cascaded out of stock funds. Mutual funds invested in investment-grade bonds took in $3.5 billion, the largest since the week ended June 8, while high-yield mutual fund inflows slowed to $193 million from $2.5 billion two weeks ago, according to ICI. "Demand for fixed-income products remained strong last week, but investors shifted toward investment-grade corporate mutual funds that offer a combination of stronger credit profiles and moderately higher income," said Rosenbluth. "Previous demand for high yield slowed significantly." The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks, excluding ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 7/27 7/20 7/13 7/6 6/29/2016 Total equity -11,168 -12,618 -7,988 -2,880 -5,193 -Domestic -8,225 -10,349 -7,218 -4,315 -2,001 -World -2,943 -2,269 -770 1,435 -3,192 Hybrid 475 -779 -1,106 -275 -2,582 Total bond 4,901 7,612 6,115 1,265 -2,488 -Taxable 3,374 6,156 4,344 160 -3,664 -Municipal 1,527 1,457 1,771 1,105 1,176 Total -5,792 -5,784 -2,980 -1,890 -10,263 The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 7/27 7/20 7/13 7/6 6/29/2016 Equity -6,183 -8,142 9,504 531 -10,033 -Domestic -4,135 -8,158 8,837 1,156 -8,041 -World -2,047 16 667 -625 -1,992 Hybrid 491 -761 -1,078 -291 -2,485 Bond 6,132 8,178 11,490 7,344 -155 -Taxable 4,438 6,491 9,574 5,987 -1,410 -Municipal 1,694 1,687 1,916 1,357 1,255 Commodity -362 486 -268 2,158 2,098 Total 77 -240 19,648 9,743 -10,575 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Richard Chang)