By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S.-based stock funds unpopular for the better part of the last year won a reprieve from investors in the latest week, attracting their first cash in four weeks, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. The funds took in $3.7 billion during the week through Aug. 10, as domestic stock indexes reached record peaks, according to ICI, its best result since taking in $9.5 billion in mid-July. The figure was supported by strong flows into exchange-traded funds tracking the Russell 2000 and S&P 500 indexes, as well as energy and industrial sector funds, according to FactSet Research Systems Inc. The S&P and some other major indexes have repeatedly hit record highs in recent weeks. ETF investors' buying helped offset outflows from stock mutual funds, which continue to be unpopular after logging $67 billion in withdrawals in the first half of the year, ICI said. The fortune that has been showered on corporate bond funds over the last year has missed stock funds. The bonds have rallied on an expectation the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep rates low and that U.S. corporates' plump yields will remain a scarce commodity in a world of increasingly negative bond returns. During the latest week, bond mutual funds and ETFs attracted $9.8 billion. The bond funds took in $104 billion in the first half of the year, and added another $49 billion over the last six weeks, according to ICI, a fund trade group. "If you believe decades ahead that you're going to get close to zero percent after inflation on your safe assets that justifies being much more aggressive," said Samuel Lee, founder of Severian Asset Management LLC in Chicago, a fact that he said has increased demand for emerging-market assets, high-yield debt, stocks and other risky assets. "The market has finally been beaten into submission on this idea that interest rates will stay low for a very long time." The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks, excluding ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 8/10 8/3 7/27 7/20 7/13/16 Total equity -6,164 -8,960 -11,163 -12,613 -7,982 -Domestic -4,375 -7,429 -8,220 -10,343 -7,213 -World -1,789 -1,532 -2,943 -2,269 -770 Hybrid -79 -123 475 -779 -1,106 Total bond 5,750 7,980 4,904 7,612 6,115 -Taxable 4,286 6,582 3,377 6,156 4,344 -Municipal 1,465 1,398 1,527 1,457 1,771 Total -493 -1,103 -5,784 -5,779 -2,974 The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 8/10 8/3 7/27 7/20 7/13/16 Equity 3,713 -6,991 -6,178 -8,137 9,510 -Domestic 3,723 -6,000 -4,130 -8,153 8,843 -World -11 -990 -2,047 16 667 Hybrid -65 -106 491 -761 -1,078 Bond 9,796 6,438 6,134 8,178 11,490 -Taxable 8,186 4,906 4,441 6,491 9,574 -Municipal 1,610 1,532 1,694 1,687 1,916 Commodity 78 913 -362 486 -268 Total 13,523 254 85 -235 19,654 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)