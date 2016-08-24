By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S.-based bond funds added a
seventh week to their rip-roaring sales streak, attracting $8.9
billion as investors doubled down on corporate and municipal
debt, data from trade group Investment Company Institute showed
on Wednesday.
Taxable bond funds, which include corporate debt, gathered
$7.1 billion during the week ended on Aug. 17, the data showed.
Corporate debt has become a hot commodity in a world of
increasingly negative bond returns and expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest low for a while even as
the nation's economy grows.
But some analysts warned that investors may be overexposed
to market risk even though they have trimmed stocks in favor of
ostensibly safer bonds.
A record percentage of equities now offer yields greater
than 10-year Treasury bonds, according to a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research report distributed on
Wednesday, suggesting the stocks may be a relative bargain.
Envestnet PMC Chief Investment Strategist Tim Clift said he
saw evidence of yield-chasing across both stock and bond
markets.
Both markets may be overpriced, said Clift, whose company
conducts research on funds, and trading in some of those
securities could be volatile.
"The investor may not be aware of the risk that they're
taking by adding that extra yield," he said.
Municipal bond funds took in $1.8 billion in their 46th week
of inflows, according to Investment Company Institute. The funds
have also prospered on retail investors' search for a neat
compromise between relative stability and stronger yields.
Stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, unpopular for
the better part of the last year, recorded a mixed week.
Funds focused on domestic shares posted $2.3 billion in
outflows after $3.7 billion moved into them as indexes forged
new record highs the week before.
International-focused stock funds took in $1.8 billion after
virtually flat flows the week prior, ICI said.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including
ETFs. All figures are in millions of dollars.
8/17 8/10 8/3 7/27 7/20/16
Equity -462 3,723 -6,991 -6,178 -8,137
-Domestic -2,304 3,723 -6,000 -4,130 -8,153
-World 1,842 -1 -990 -2,047 16
Hybrid 235 -58 -106 491 -761
Bond 8,912 9,796 6,438 6,134 8,180
-Taxable 7,110 8,186 4,906 4,441 6,493
-Municipal 1,802 1,610 1,532 1,694 1,687
Commodity -411 78 913 -362 486
Total 8,274 13,540 254 85 -233
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)