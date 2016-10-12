By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Oct 12 Investors turned away from risk in the stock market, snatching the most cash from U.S.-based equity funds in five months during the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. The withdrawals came as investors tried to stomach fears over Brexit, the stability of Deutsche Bank AG and the timing of the next U.S. interest rate hike. The stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $11.8 billion in outflows during the seven days through Oct. 5, the trade group said, an elevated figure even by the standards of a year that has seen a consistent flight to the perceived safety of bonds. In May, investors pulled $13.4 billion from the funds as global growth fears abounded, the only other week this year with higher withdrawals, even including the period when Britain voted to quit the European Union, the data showed. Speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve officials during the period measured by ICI seemed to hint at a U.S. rate hike sooner rather than later, while UK Prime Minister Theresa May was seen pointing to a bumpy process to take Britain out of the European Union starting by March 2017. Meanwhile, Germany's largest bank is fighting questions over its stability as it faces a potential multibillion-dollar fine from the U.S. Department of Justice. "Investors are scared that we'll have a repeat of what happened last December and January after they (the Fed) increased interest rates," said Chuck Self, chief investment officer at iSectors LLC, whose portfolios cut stocks in favor of bonds this summer. In December 2015, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade. The S&P 500 benchmark fell about 12 percent over the nearly two months that followed. In the latest week, three-quarters of the stock fund outflows struck in funds focused on domestic shares, ICI data showed, reversing the prior week's inflows. Self said investors sometimes take short-term positions in assets that have done well, as stocks had in the third quarter, before reporting periodic results and holdings to clients. Then they will often sell those positions, showing "how they truly feel" about the potential for future gains, he said. By contrast, bond funds took in $9.1 billion in their 14th week of inflows and biggest haul since August, ICI said, even as Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed the average bond fund saw negative performance. The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 10/5 9/28 9/21 9/14 9/7/16 Equity -11,821 4,227 -4,387 -2,750 -2,670 -Domestic -8,841 7,870 -2,903 -3,401 -2,060 -World -2,980 -3,643 -1,484 651 -610 Hybrid -1,539 -507 -541 -1,545 -873 Bond 9,124 7,776 6,474 996 6,744 -Taxable 8,192 6,659 5,594 196 5,504 -Municipal 933 1,118 880 800 1,240 Commodity -105 325 533 -898 458 Total -4,341 11,822 2,079 -4,198 3,660 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bill Trott)