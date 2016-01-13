By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds committed $1.6 billion in the first week of the year to
those that specialize in international equities, possibly on the
view that they have more upside than U.S. shares.
The inflows into foreign-focused stock funds in the week
ended on Jan. 6 marked the first in eight weeks, according to
data from the Investment Co Institute released on Wednesday.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted about $4 billion in
outflows in the 15th straight week that investors pulled money
from them.
Overall, stock funds posted $2.4 billion in outflows in
their 11th straight week of withdrawals, albeit their lowest in
eight weeks.
Bond funds attracted a meager $67 million in their first new
cash commitments in nine weeks. The inflow reflects reduced
outflows from taxable bond funds and continued appetite for
municipal bond funds, which attracted their 14th straight week
of new money.
Foreign-focused stock funds attracted inflows over much of
last year, with many analysts citing expectations that looser
monetary policy in Europe and Japan would support foreign
shares.
But fears that higher interest rates in the United States
could hurt markets elsewhere crimped demand for foreign-focused
share funds and contributed to outflows in recent weeks. The
U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in nearly a
decade in December.
The view that foreign shares have more upside than their
U.S. counterparts, given looser monetary policy abroad, probably
contributed to inflows into foreign equities, said Scott
Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman
in New York.
He also said the European economy was still on an uptrend
while the roughly seven-year U.S. recovery since the global
financial crisis could be fading. "This is the oldest bull
market of the global equity market," he said of U.S. stocks.
Clemons also said oil price declines and worries about
global economic growth probably weighed on demand for U.S.
shares. The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500
indexes had their worst four-day starts to a year ever
over the period.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $2.1 billion in outflows to mark their 12th
straight week of withdrawals.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks. All figures are in millions of dollars.
1/6/2016 12/30 12/22 12/16 12/9
Total equity -2,406 -6,115 -3,918 -11,210 -6,315
Domestic -3,959 -3,044 -1,380 -7,582 -5,266
World 1,553 -3,071 -2,539 -3,628 -1,049
Hybrid -2,145 -1,752 -1,606 -5,621 -2,288
Total bond 67 -4,612 -4,563 -11,986 -6,489
Taxable -1,315 -6,861 -5,825 -12,633 -7,307
Municipal 1,382 2,249 1,262 647 818
Total -4,484 -12,479 -10,087 -28,817 -15,092
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Lisa
Von Ahn)