By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Feb 3 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $6.2 billion out of funds that specialize in U.S. shares in the latest week, the biggest outflow in six weeks. The outflows for the week ended Jan. 27 contrasted with inflows of $1.3 billion into funds that hold international shares, according to the data released Wednesday from the Investment Company Institute, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The inflows into foreign-focused stock funds marked the fourth straight week of new demand for the funds. Overall, stock funds posted $4.9 billion in withdrawals to mark their 14th straight week of outflows and their biggest in four weeks. Bond funds posted $916 million in withdrawals to mark their third straight week of outflows, albeit down from the prior week's $1.9 billion in withdrawals. "We're still living with the hangover from last year," said Macrae Sykes, analyst at Gabelli & Co Inc in Rye, New York, in reference to weak performance in U.S. equities leading investors to pull money from U.S.-focused share funds. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index, which dipped 0.7 percent last year, is down more than 6 percent so far this year. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $3.5 billion in outflows to mark their 15th straight week of withdrawals. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 1/27/16 1/20 1/13 1/6 12/30 Total equity -4,901 -3,781 -1,549 -2,430 -6,080 Domestic -6,243 -4,896 -4,751 -3,982 -3,008 World 1,343 1,115 3,202 1,553 -3,072 Hybrid -3,468 -2,660 -3,564 -2,147 -1,761 Total bond -916 -1,930 -534 43 -4,622 Taxable -1,773 -2,933 -1,853 -1,337 -6,872 Municipal 856 1,003 1,319 1,381 2,249 Total -9,285 -8,371 -5,648 -4,533 -12,463 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and David Gregorio)