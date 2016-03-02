By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, March 2 Mutual fund investors charged
back into the riskiest debt in the latest week, according to
data released Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute
(ICI), delivering high-yield bond funds their first weekly
inflows since Nov 4.
Junk bond funds took in $1.4 billion during the latest week,
according to ICI, ending a 15-week streak of outflows that
swallowed $28.8 billion of the funds' cash and precipitated the
December collapse of Third Avenue's Focused Credit Fund
.
"Investors favored taking on credit risk through high-yield
funds, breaking a long weekly drought that dates back into
2015," said Todd Rosenbluth, who directs mutual-fund research at
S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Investors' appetite for risk powered a rebound for stock
funds, too. U.S.-based equity funds took in $4.4 billion during
the week that ended Feb 24 as markets rallied back from flat
2015 returns and a volatile start to the year.
Funds focused on domestic stocks added $2.1 billion in new
cash, while international stock funds took in $2.3 billion,
their eighth week of inflows, ICI data showed.
"Developed international and U.S. large cap demand drove
overall equity flows higher as investors shifted back as the
equity markets moved higher in late February," said Rosenbluth.
Overall, bond funds swung to outflows during the week.
Taxable bond funds lost $1.1 billion to withdrawals as the
highest-quality corporate issuers took a hit. Investment-grade
bond funds lost $1 billion to withdrawals during the week, ICI
said.
Investors again dismissed global bond funds based in the
United States, delivering those funds their 31st consecutive
week of outflows, a streak that took $49.2 billion from the
funds. Global bond funds lost $2.2 billion in outflows during
the latest week, according to ICI, a mutual fund trade
organization.
Safe-haven taxable-government and municipal-bond funds
continued their 11-week and 21-week respective streak of
inflows. Taxable-government bond funds took in $793 million
during the week, while investors added another $1 billion to
muni funds.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
2/24 2/17 2/10 2/3 1/27/2016
Total equity 4,429 -1,237 -1,373 8,057 -4,920
Domestic 2,087 -2,271 -3,625 2,313 -6,263
World 2,341 1,034 2,252 5,744 1,344
Hybrid 1,601 -3,562 -1,044 1,706 -3,468
Total bond -99 963 690 -4,289 -907
Taxable -1,120 107 -729 -5,490 -1,760
Municipal 1,020 857 1,419 1,200 853
Total 5,931 -3,835 -1,727 5,473 -9,295
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Nick Zieminski)