By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 23 Investors yanked $2.1 billion from U.S.-based stock mutual funds, Investment Company Institute (ICI) data showed on Wednesday, snapping the funds' three-week streak of inflows as investors shunned emerging markets. A 10-week streak of inflows into international stock funds ended as loose monetary policy in developed markets failed to unleash a new wave of speculation in emerging markets. U.S.-based mutual funds that invest in emerging markets posted their largest outflow of the year as investors pulled $1 billion from the funds during the week that ended March 16, ICI data showed. Funds that invest in U.S. company shares posted $1.5 billion in withdrawals, while funds invested in international shares posted a net $558 million in outflows. U.S. funds focused on developed markets abroad, by contrast, attracted $452 million, their 11th straight week of inflows. Todd Rosenbluth, who directs mutual-fund research at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the outflows from international equities were notable after a strong run of inflows. "Investors shunned emerging markets last week, not willing to take on the risk," he said. By contrast, bond funds had a strong week, in terms of flows, as prices on corporate debt improved. Overall, the funds netted $4.9 billion during the week. Investment-grade bond funds took in $2.3 billion during the week, while high-yield funds took in $1.5 billion. Taxable government-bond funds attracted $296 million, their lowest amount since December, ICI said. Municipal-bond funds took in $1.1 billion during the week, adding a 24th week to their successive streak of inflows, according to ICI, a fund trade group. "High yield and investment grade corporate bond funds out- gathered government bonds," said Rosenbluth. "The Federal Reserve decision to not raise rates and indication of fewer rate hikes than previously expected encouraged bond investors to take on credit risk." The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 3/16 3/9 3/2 2/24 2/17/2016 Total equity -2,086 1,477 45 4,441 -1,237 -Domestic -1,528 -235 -2,189 2,090 -2,271 -World -558 1,712 2,234 2,350 1,034 Hybrid 225 1,406 987 1,601 -3,562 Total bond 4,923 5,939 4,072 -99 963 -Taxable 3,860 4,906 3,138 -1,120 107 -Municipal 1,063 1,032 934 1,020 857 Total 3,062 8,821 5,105 5,942 -3,835 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Andrea Ricci)