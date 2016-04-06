By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 6 Investors pulled money out of U.S.-based mutual funds for the first time in more than a month as their desire for stocks cooled further in the latest week, Investment Company Institute (ICI) data showed on Wednesday. Overall, mutual funds based in the United States posted $3.7 billion in net cash withdrawals in the week ended March 30, according to the data. The funds last posted outflows in the week that ended Feb 17. That dim result came as stock funds - which have boasted strong performance since early February - posted their largest outflows since January. Mutual fund investors also trimmed risk in their bond portfolios, pushing high-yield funds into outflows for the first time since February as those funds delivered their first week of negative performance since markets bottomed around Feb 11. Over the week, the average stock mutual fund in the U.S. gained 1.6 percent while high-yield bond funds moved down 0.4 percent, according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters fund research service. "Investors were less willing to take on risk in the credit market," said Todd Rosenbluth, a director of mutual-fund research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Outflows continued for U.S. large caps, consistent with the month of March even as the S&P 500 generated stronger returns." Stock funds based in the United States posted $4.9 billion in outflows, twice the number the prior week. Funds focused on U.S. company shares recorded $3.7 billion in outflows while investors pulled $1.2 billion from international stock funds, ICI said. Those outflows were about evenly split between developed-market funds and emerging markets. Bond funds added $1.2 billion in new cash, including $675 million that moved into safe-haven taxable-government bond funds, according to ICI, a fund trade group. While investment-grade funds added $1.1 billion in new cash, their fifth week of positive flows, high-yield funds returned a net $473 million to investors, ICI data showed. The week added to an uninterrupted streak of pain for global bond funds and to the optimism surrounding municipal bonds. Global bond funds added $1.5 billion in outflows and a 36th week to its streak of outflows that has stripped the funds of $53 billion in total, according to the data. Investors added $1.4 billion to municipal bond funds, ICI said, marking half a year without a single week of net outflows. Overall, those funds added $26 billion over that period. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 3/30 3/23 3/16 3/9 3/2/2016 Total equity -4,901 -2,149 -2,087 1,472 45 -Domestic -3,731 -2,029 -1,528 -240 -2,189 -World -1,170 -120 -558 1,712 2,234 Hybrid -2 1,774 225 1,406 987 Total bond 1,205 4,673 4,921 5,939 4,072 -Taxable -195 3,087 3,858 4,906 3,138 -Municipal 1,400 1,586 1,063 1,032 934 Total -3,699 4,298 3,060 8,816 5,105 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Tom Brown)