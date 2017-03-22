By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 22 Investors piled into U.S.-based domestic stock funds at the fastest pace in a month before Wall Street's biggest one-day fall since the November U.S. presidential election, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. U.S.-based stock funds attracted nearly $11 billion during the week through March 15, and about $9 billion of that cash went to funds that buy domestic shares, the trade group's data showed. It was the funds' seventh straight week of inflows and came in the days before Wall Street's selloff on Tuesday, when the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes sank by more than 1 percent. Markets, which have been peppy since President Donald Trump's election victory, have grown more cautious ahead of a test in the House of Representatives of a bill he supports to dismantle Obamacare. The success or failure of that effort could signal the likelihood that tax and regulation cuts touted by Trump and anticipated by markets will gain support. "Investors have been bullish this year, due in part to the improving U.S. economy, and continued to be so even as the Federal Reserve raised rates last week," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA. "As the market has sold off in recent days, we think going forward investors will further seek out the relative safety of bond products." Bond funds attracted $2.8 billion during the week, their 12th straight week of inflows, even as the Fed hiked rates on March 15 for the second time in three months. Rate-sensitive municipal bonds posted $203 million in their first week of withdrawals since January. The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (all figures in millions of dollars): 3/15 3/8 3/1 2/22 2/15/2017 Equity 10,992 9,118 9,116 6,949 13,314 -Domestic 9,014 4,290 5,766 3,455 8,059 -World 1,978 4,828 3,350 3,495 5,255 Hybrid -242 -376 -912 -26 -52 Bond 2,837 6,921 9,707 6,787 8,590 -Taxable 3,040 6,868 9,432 6,573 7,973 -Municipal -203 53 274 214 616 Commodity 237 -663 192 35 327 Total 13,825 15,000 18,103 13,745 22,178 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Nick Zieminski)