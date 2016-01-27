By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $1.9 billion out of bond funds in the latest week, potentially on concerns that stubbornly low oil prices could continue to hurt high-yield bond performance. The outflows from bond funds in the week ended Jan. 20 were the biggest in three weeks and the second straight week of withdrawals, according to the data released on Wednesday from the Investment Company Institute, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Outflows of $2.9 billion from taxable bond funds accounted for the total withdrawals, while municipal bond funds attracted their 16th straight week of inflows, at $1 billion. ICI's taxable bond category includes investment-grade, high-yield, government, multi-sector and world bond funds. Stock funds overall posted $3.8 billion in outflows, also their biggest in three weeks, and their 13th straight week of withdrawals. Investors remained averse to U.S. equities, pulling $4.9 billion from funds that hold them to mark their 17th straight week of outflows. Funds that specialize in international shares attracted $1.1 billion to mark their third straight week of inflows, continuing a recovery in demand after outflows in the last seven weeks of 2015. Investors likely bailed out of high-yield bond funds on fears that continued weakness in oil prices could put additional pressure on those credits, said Wayne Lin, portfolio manager at QS Investors in New York. Oil prices slid below $28 a barrel to their lowest in over 12 years over the reporting period on worries that a crude supply glut could last longer. The Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield index has slumped 2.4 percent so far this year through Tuesday, partly on weakness in high-yield energy credits. Energy credits currently comprise 15 percent of the U.S. high-yield bond market, according to data from research firm CreditSights. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $2.7 billion in outflows to mark their 14th straight week of outflows. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 1/20/2016 1/13 1/6 12/30 12/22 Total equity -3,780 -1,549 -2,405 -6,080 -3,925 Domestic -4,895 -4,751 -3,957 -3,008 -1,387 World 1,115 3,202 1,553 -3,071 -2,539 Hybrid -2,660 -3,564 -2,147 -1,761 -1,610 Total bond -1,930 -534 43 -4,622 -4,570 Taxable -2,933 -1,853 -1,337 -6,872 -5,831 Municipal 1,003 1,319 1,380 2,249 1,262 Total -8,370 -5,648 -4,509 -12,463 -10,105 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)