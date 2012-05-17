* US greenlights investment by energy, mining, banking firms
WASHINGTON, May 17 The United States will
suspend sanctions barring American investment in Myanmar in
response to political reforms there, but will keep those laws on
its books to discourage backsliding, Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said on Thursday.
"Today we say to American business: invest in Burma and do
it responsibly," Clinton said during an appearance with
Myanmar's Foreign Minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, on the Southeast
Asian nation's first official visit to Washington in decades as
ties between the two countries warm rapidly.
Clinton said Washington would issue a general license to
permit U.S. investments across Myanmar's economy, and U.S.
energy, mining and financial service companies were all now free
to look for opportunities in the nation formerly known as Burma.
But Clinton stressed that the laws underpinning U.S.
sanctions on Myanmar would remain as Washington seeks to
maintain its leverage while pushing the reclusive country's
government further on democratic reforms.
"We are suspending sanctions. We believe that is the
appropriate step for us to take today," Clinton said. "We will
be keeping the relevant laws on the books as an insurance
policy, but our goal and our commitment is to move as rapidly as
we can to expand business and investment opportunities."
Clinton said the United States would maintain its arms
embargo on Myanmar, and urged the country's new civilian-led
government to take further steps to exert its control over the
military, which ruled the country for decades.
Thursday's announcement marked the latest step in a rapid
rapprochement between the United States and Myanmar, which has
seen a dramatic series of political reforms in the past year.
Myanmar's reformist, quasi-civilian government took office a
year ago, ending five decades of military rule, and has started
overhauling its economy, easing media censorship, legalizing
trade unions and protests, freeing political prisoners and
agreeing to ceasefires with a dozen ethnic rebel armies.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and pro-democracy icon Aung San
Suu Kyi has been elected to and taken a seat in parliament.
Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, Myanmar's biggest
opposition force, won a 1990 election by a landslide but the
country's military refused to cede power and for two decades
suppressed the party's activities, putting many of its members
in prison.
In response to the reforms, United States has promised to
begin unwinding the complex web of U.S. sanctions that have
contributed to the country's isolation and driven it closer to
its powerful neighbor, China.
Clinton said Derek Mitchell, the State Department's
coordinator for Burma policy, would be nominated to return to
the country as U.S. ambassador and Maung Lwin said his
government had appointed its current permanent representative to
the United Nations to fill its ambassadorial slot in Washington.
Pro-democracy advocates have urged the United States to move
cautiously, saying sanctions are an important tool to maintain
pressure on Myanmar's government to follow through on pledges of
greater democratic openness.
Clinton stressed that U.S. investments in Myanmar would be
subject to the highest standards of corporate responsibility,
and said Washington would be alert to ensure that those who
abuse human rights or engage in corruption do not benefit from
the economic opening between the two countries.
Maung Lwin, asked when the country's remaining political
prisoners would be freed, said the government would grant
further amnesty as appropriate.
