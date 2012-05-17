(Adds quotes, background)
WASHINGTON May 17 The United States will
suspend sanctions barring American investment in Myanmar in
response to political reforms, but will retain the laws to
ensure against backsliding, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
said on Thursday.
"Today we say to American business: invest in Burma and do
it responsibly," Clinton said during an appearance with Myanmar
Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin, who was on a first official
U.S. visit in decades as ties between the two countries warm
rapidly.
Clinton said the United States would issue a general license
to permit U.S. investments across Myanmar's economy, and that
U.S. energy, mining and financial services companies were all
free now to look for opportunities in the Southeast Asian nation
formerly known as Burma.
But Clinton stressed that the laws underpinning U.S.
sanctions on Myanmar would remain as Washington seeks to keep
its leverage and push the reclusive country's government further
on democratic reforms.
"We are suspending sanctions. We believe that is the
appropriate step for us to take today," Clinton said.
"We will be keeping the revelant laws on the books as an
insurance policy, but our goal and our commitment is to move as
rapidly as we can to expand business and investment
opportunities."
Clinton said the United States would maintain its arms
embargo on Myanmar, and urged the country's new civilian-led
government to take further steps to exert its control over the
military, which ruled the country for decades.
Thursday's announcement marked the latest step in a rapid
rapprochement between the United States and Myanmar, where a
dramatic series of reforms have seen where Nobel Peace Prize
laureate and pro-democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi take a seat in
parliament.
In response, United States has promised to begin unwinding
the complex web of U.S. sanctions that have contributed to the
country's isolation and driven it closer to its powerful
neighbor, China.
Clinton said that Derek Mitchell, the State Department's
coordinator for Burma policy, would be nominated to return to
the country as U.S. ambassador and Maung Lwin said his
government had appointed its current permanent representative to
the United Nations to fill the slot in Washington.
Pro-democracy advocates have urged the United States to move
cautiously, saying sanctions are an important tool to maintain
pressure on Myanmar's government to follow through on pledges of
greater democratic openness.
Clinton stressed that U.S. investments in Myanmar would be
subject to the highest standards of corporate responsibility,
and said Washington would be alert to ensure that those who
abuse human rights or engage in corruption do not benefit from
the economic opening between the two countries.
Maung Lwin, asked when the country's remaining poltiical
prisoners would be freed, said the government would grant
further amnesty as appropriate.
