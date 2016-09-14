BRIEF-Oman's Bank Sohar FY profit falls
* FY net profit 19.1 million rials versus 27.7 million rials year ago
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The United States government plans to sign a loan guarantee with five Myanmar microfinance institutions to support more than $10 million in loans to small businesses in the country, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.
The announcement came as President Barack Obama met with Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi at the White House, and said the U.S. was on track to lift sanctions on her country "soon." (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* FY net profit $165 million versus $161 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jJpPTM) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Jan 28 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday Britain did not agree with U.S. President Donald Trump's curbs on immigration after facing criticism from lawmakers in her own party for not condemning his executive order.