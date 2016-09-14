WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The United States government plans to sign a loan guarantee with five Myanmar microfinance institutions to support more than $10 million in loans to small businesses in the country, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

The announcement came as President Barack Obama met with Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi at the White House, and said the U.S. was on track to lift sanctions on her country "soon." (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)