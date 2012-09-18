WASHINGTON, Sept 18 U.S. economic sanctions were a useful tool for putting pressure on Myanmar's military government, but the people of the country now need to consolidate democracy on their own, opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Tuesday.

"I do support the easing of sanctions," she said in remarks after a speech at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington on the opening day of her two-week tour of the United States.