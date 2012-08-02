* Bill extends import ban for 1 year, reauthorizes for 3
years
* US lawmakers welcomes Myanmar reform, but say more needed
* Congress first banned imports in 2003
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 The U.S. Congress voted on
Thursday to extend a ban on imports from Myanmar, along with
White House authority to waive the restriction if the Southeast
Asian nation continues to make political and economic reforms.
Both the Senate and the House of Representative approved the
legislation on a voice vote, sending it to President Barack
Obama to sign into law.
The bill reauthorizes the ban for three years, but only
extends it for one year to allow Congress an opportunity to
revisit the issue in 2013. The White House can end the ban early
if it determines Myanmar has met conditions.
By passing the bill, "the U.S. Congress sent a clear message
that we will continue to stand squarely with the Burmese people
in their struggle for human rights," said Representative Joseph
Crowley, a New York Democrat.
Myanmar, also known by its former colonial name of Burma,
began emerging last year from decades of isolation when its
long-time military dictator, Than Shwe, stepped aside and a
quasi-civilian government took over.
The new government, led by President Thein Sein, a former
military general, has started overhauling the country's economy,
easing media censorship, legalizing trade unions and protests
and freeing political prisoners.
The United States has responded by easing some sanctions,
starting with a decision last month to allow U.S. companies to
invest in Myanmar and provide financial services there.
Other sanctions remain place, including the import ban first
passed by the Congress in 2003 to put pressure on Myanmar's
military leaders to release longtime political prisoner Aung San
Suu Kyi and make reforms.
Suu Kyi was released in 2010 and elected to parliament this
year in a dramatic sign of the changes underway.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, a driving force
behind the original import ban and annual renewals, hailed the
"historic changes on the ground in Burma" but said there were
significant challenges that still need to addressed.
"Hundreds of political prisoners remain behind bars. The
constitution still has a number of undemocratic elements. And
the regime's relationship with North Korea, especially when it
comes to arms sales with Pyongyang, remains an issue of grave
concern," McConnell said.
Ongoing violence in Kachin state and sectarian tensions in
Arakan state "also reflect the long-term challenge of national
reconciliation," McConnell said.
OBAMA PREPARED TO EASE SANCTIONS
Ending the U.S. import ban would provide a badly needed
source of employment in a resource-rich, but economically poor
country suffering from a roughly 25 percent unemployment rate.
The United States imported $356.4 million of clothing and
other goods from Myanmar in 2002, the last full year before the
import ban was imposed. Imports fell to $275.7 million in 2003
and have been zero in most years since then.
U.S. companies are allowed to export to Myanmar and last
year shipments increased about fivefold to $48 million. Those
figures pale in comparison to two-way U.S. trade with Myanmar's
neighbor Thailand, which was nearly $36 billion in 2011.
Other U.S. sanctions include a ban on jewelry made with
rubies and jade mined in Myanmar and a requirement the United
States oppose loans to the country from lending institutions
such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
Obama administration officials have said they are prepared to
ease those sanctions on an "action for action" basis as Myanmar
makes further reforms.
