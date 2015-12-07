WASHINGTON Dec 7 The United States is
temporarily easing trade restrictions on Myanmar by allowing all
shipments to go through its ports and airports for six months,
an effort to boost the country's opposition party after its
landmark election win in November, U.S. officials said on
Monday.
The trade relief, coming after democracy champion Aung San
Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won Myanmar's historic
election, applies to even port terminals and airports controlled
by entities on the U.S. sanctions blacklist, the officials
said.
Reuters exclusively reported last month that major U.S.
banks such as Citigroup, Bank of America and PNC
Financial were cutting trade finance in Myanmar after
discovering that the Southeast Asian country's most important
trade terminal - the Asia World port terminal - is controlled by
a businessman on Washington's sanctions blacklist.
A senior administration official said Monday's move was
potentially "the single most important thing that we can do on
the economic front immediately to give the NLD some breathing
space over the next several months as it forms its government."
(Reporting by Joel Schectman and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by
Soyoung Kim and Grant McCool)