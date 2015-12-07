(Adds details and quotes on policy shift, background)
By Joel Schectman and Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON Dec 7 The United States is
temporarily easing trade restrictions on Myanmar by allowing all
shipments to go through its ports and airports for six months,
an effort to boost the Southeast Asian country's opposition
party after its landmark election win in November, U.S.
officials said on Monday.
The policy change, coming after Aung San Suu Kyi's National
League for Democracy (NLD) won a landslide victory last month in
Myanmar's first nationwide free elections in 25 years, applies
even to ports and airports controlled by entities on the U.S.
sanctions blacklist, the officials said.
To bolster Myanmar's transition to democracy after decades
of military rule, U.S. officials began lifting sanctions against
the country after a civilian government was formed in 2011. But
officials acknowledged on Monday that remaining U.S. sanctions
against those with ties to Myanmar's military have had the
unintended consequence of halting "many, many dozens" of
shipments.
Reuters reported last month that major U.S. banks, such as
Citigroup, Bank of America and PNC Financial
were shying away from backing Myanmar trade after
discovering that the Asia World port - one of the country's most
important shipping terminals - is controlled by a businessman on
America's sanctions blacklist.
Exporters use trade finance from banks to ensure they get
paid after shipments arrive, and the banks' withdrawal has led
to a sharp decline in U.S. shipments into Myanmar.
"It was beginning to escalate," said a senior U.S. official.
"Not only U.S. banks but also third country exporters and third
country financial institutions were beginning to hold up trade
going into and out of Burma," the official said, using another
name for the country of 51 million people.
Officials cautioned that while the policy shift allows
financing of shipments through blacklisted trade hubs, banks are
still barred from doing business directly with the banned firms.
A second senior administration official said Monday's move
would lend a boost to Suu Kyi's party, and was "potentially the
single most important thing that we can do on the economic front
immediately to give the NLD some breathing space over the next
several months as it forms its government."
The official said the banks' freeze on much of Myanmar's
trade with the West was most punishing on regular Myanmar
citizens.
"You can think of the Burmese rice farmer who is trying to
get some rice out" of the Asia World port, the official said.
"The trade transaction is held up and the rice ends up
rotting in the docks."
Years after the U.S. began to lift its near-total ban on
trade with Myanmar, more than a hundred people and companies
remain on the U.S. sanctions blacklist, some of them the
country's biggest economic players, creating a minefield for
Western businesses seeking to profit from the new openings.
"The U.S. has been very much a proponent of U.S. businesses
entering and increasing trade and economic ties," said Peter
Kucik, a former senior sanctions advisor at the U.S. Treasury
Department. "Impediments like this really need to be dealt with
quickly and efficiently to make sure they don't undermine that
very intention."
U.S. officials said they would likely consider an extension
of the sanctions relief in several months.
"There's no question businesses would like a longer license
... but while this window is not ideal from a business
perspective, for now it substantially addresses the challenge,"
said Peter Harrell, who advises businesses on entering markets
under sanction. "Now you know you will be able to ship into the
country for at least six months."
(Editing by Soyoung Kim and Grant McCool)