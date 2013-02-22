WASHINGTON Feb 22 Fifty U.S. business
executives will visit Myanmar next week to explore trade and
investment opportunities in the resource-rich nation now that
the United States has eased sanctions, the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce said on Friday.
"This delegation trip is an important milestone," Tami
Overby, the chamber's vice president for Asia said in a
statement. "We have made tremendous progress in normalizing
economic relations between our countries. It is now time to take
the relationship to the next level."
It will be the first major U.S. business delegation to go to
Myanmar since President Barack Obama's historic visit to the
country in November.
It will include representatives of companies from
agribusiness and the automotive, electronics, energy, retailing,
telecommunications, and other sectors, the business group said.
MetLife, Cargill, Fedex, Chevron
, General Motors, General Electric, Target
, Honeywell and eBay are among the
roughly two dozen companies making the trip.
The group will take part in a trade and investment symposium
in Yangon that will bring together senior business executives
and government officials from both countries.
The United States has softened sanctions on Myanmar and
removed a ban on most imports from the Southeast Asian nation in
response to the country's democratic reforms.
Washington relaxed sanctions on four large banks in Myanmar
on Friday, allowing them access to the U.S. financial system.
The Treasury Department issued a general license to the
Myanma Economic Bank, Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank,
Asia Green Development Bank and Ayeyarwady Bank.
A general license eases restrictions and lets the banks deal
with U.S. citizens and companies, but leaves sanctions laws on
the books, giving Washington leverage should Myanmar start to
backslide on reforms.
Obama was the first American president to visit the country.