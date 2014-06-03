NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. safety experts on Tuesday warned families to stop using an infant recliner called the "Nap Nanny" after discovering a sixth death has been tied to the product.

The Nap Nanny was taken off the market in 2013 after recalls by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. But safety experts worry the products can still be found at yard sales and online sites such as Craigslist.

"Our message is: stop using it," said Scott Wolfson, a spokesman for the commission. "It's an entrapment and suffocation risk to babies."

The latest victim, an 8-month-old girl from New Jersey, died earlier this year after being trapped and suffocated between the recliner and a crib bumper, the commission said.

The product, which was manufactured by the now-bankrupt Baby Matters LLC, was first recalled in 2010 after regulators found that its harness could trap babies in an unsafe position causing them to suffocate.

In late 2012, the government sued Baby Matters, and soon after that the company went bankrupt. Regulators settled with Baby Matters last year, and it is now illegal to sell the Nap Nanny in the United States, Wolfson said.

U.S. regulators said about 165,000 Nap Nanny recliners were sold between 2009 and 2012.

"We are deeply concerned about people not being aware of the previous recalls, and potentially still using it or passing it along to another unwitting victim. (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)