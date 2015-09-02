ORLANDO, Fla., Sept 2 Two contractors hired to
manage NASA's vehicle fleet at the Kennedy Space Center
defrauded the agency of at least $387,000 for unnecessary tire
replacements, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday by federal
prosecutors in Florida.
The complaint accuses URS Federal Services Inc of Maryland,
owned by the global management services firm AECOM Technology
Corp, and its subcontractor, Yang Enterprises of
Florida, of systematically defrauding the government between
2009 and 2015 by filing more than 1,000 claims for undocumented
and unreasonable early replacement of car tires.
URS, AECOM and Yang did not immediately responded to
requests for comment.
URS Federal Solutions, based in Germantown, Maryland, holds
a $1.4 billion services contract at Kennedy Space Center, and
subcontracted management of the 400-vehicle fleet to Yang,
according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit brought under False Claims Act was filed in U.S.
District Court for the Middle District of Florida and seeks
"treble damages" for the government.
In one example, URS billed the government $1,800 to replace
the tires six times within 27 months on one vehicle. Some of the
tires had fewer than 5,000 miles of use on them, according to
the lawsuit.
The case is USA v URS Federal Services, Inc and Yang
Enterprises, 15-CV-1429-Orl-31 DAB
(Reporting by Barbara Liston. Editing by David Adams)