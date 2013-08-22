BRIEF-Ecostim completes recapitalization with Fir Tree Partners
* Ecostim completes recapitalization with fir tree partners; secures $17 million in new funding positioning the company for growth and a debt free balance sheet
NEW YORK Aug 22 The Nasdaq said that it intends to reopen trading in all tape C securities with a halt cross with a 5-minute quote only period.
The exchange said the 5-minute quote period will start at a time to be determined and the exchange will not be cancelling open orders on the book.
The exchange halted all traffic at 12:14 p.m. EDT (1614 GMT).
* Ecostim completes recapitalization with fir tree partners; secures $17 million in new funding positioning the company for growth and a debt free balance sheet
March 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.