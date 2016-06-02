June 2 California natural gas prices spiked to a
five-month high after state regulators approved rules to help
gas utilities manage the amount of fuel flowing in pipelines due
to the ongoing outage of the Aliso Canyon underground storage
facility.
Next-day prices at the Southern California Border
W-SOBOR-IDX jumped over 35 percent so far this week to $2.28
per million British thermal units, the highest level since
January.
To avoid fines, some traders said they were increasing the
amount of gas they put into the system, causing the price rise.
In October, Southern California Gas, the nation's biggest
gas distribution utility, detected a major leak at Aliso Canyon.
The facility, located about 30 miles (48 km) northwest of Los
Angeles, is the second biggest storage field in the western
United States, according to federal data.
SoCalGas is a unit of California energy company Sempra
Energy.
SoCalGas plugged the leak in February, but Aliso Canyon
remains shut while the company inspects all of the facility's
114 wells. The company said in April it hopes to partially
restore the facility to service by the end of the summer.
Several state agencies prepared a report in April warning
that without gas from Aliso Canyon to help balance supply and
demand there could be up to 14 days of gas shortages this summer
severe enough to result in blackouts.
The settlement proposal California regulators adopted last
week allows SoCalGas to use Operational Flow Orders (OFO)
starting June 1 to control the amount of gas on its pipelines.
OFOs are issued to protect the pipelines. They can be issued
if the pipeline does not have enough gas and pressure has
dropped to below operational minimums, or if the pipe has too
much gas and is reaching an operational maximum.
SoCalGas started issuing low OFOs on June 1, meaning the
amount of gas on the pipes is too low.
OFOs requires pipeline users to closely match the amount of
gas they say they will put in with what they say they will take
out. Users tell pipeline operators how much gas they expect to
ship in a nomination process several times a day.
If a user puts more gas into a pipe on a normal day, they
can balance that by boosting nominations in a later cycle. On an
OFO day, however, pipeline operators can fine users if the
actual shipments do not come close to matching nominations.
