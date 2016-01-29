(Adds gas prices)

Jan 29 U.S. natural gas speculators boosted their net short positions for a second week in a row as they bet prices would continue to decline on forecasts for weak heating demand for the rest of the winter.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets increased their bearish bets by 7,584 contracts to 30,971 in the week to Jan. 26, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

That is the biggest net short position since early January.

Shorts are bets that prices will fall and longs are wagers that prices will rise. The net position squares off the two.

Gas futures averaged $2.15 during the five trading days ended Jan. 26, the same as during the four trading days of the prior week ended Jan. 19.

There were only four trading days during the week ended Jan. 19 due to the U.S. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

In November, net shorts held by hedge funds reached a five-year high of 166,165 contracts.

Hedge funds have been bearish on gas since the end of 2014 as drillers, especially shale drillers, continue to pull near record amounts of gas out of the ground and consumers use less gas for heating due to the warming effect of the El Nino weather pattern.

The combination of high production and light heating demand has kept inventories near record highs.

To date, the weather this winter (November-March) has been 13 percent warmer than normal and that warming trend is expected to remain in place with February forecast to be 13 percent warmer than normal and March 17 percent warmer than normal, according to data from Thomson Reuters Analytics.