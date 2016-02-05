Feb 5 U.S. natural gas speculators raised their
net short positions for a third week in a row as they bet prices
would continue to decline on forecasts for weak heating demand
for the rest of the winter.
Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets increased
their bearish bets by 14,590 contracts, to 45,561 in the week to
Feb. 2, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Friday.
Shorts are bets that prices will fall and longs are wagers
that prices will rise. The net position squares off the two.
Gas futures averaged $2.17 during the five trading days
ended Feb. 2, up two cents from the prior week ended Jan. 26.
Hedge funds have been bearish on gas since the end of 2014
as drillers, especially shale drillers, continue to pull near
record amounts of the fuel out of the ground.
In November, net shorts held by hedge funds reached a
five-year high of 166,165 contracts due to forecasts for light
heating demand this winter due to the warming effect of the El
Niño weather pattern.
The combination of high production and light heating demand
has kept inventories near record highs and put pressure on
prices which fell to a 16-year low in 2015.
